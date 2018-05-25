This Lake Tahoe luxury housing development is opening its 'family campus' this summer

A new luxury mountain community in the Lake Tahoe area will open a "family campus" amenity in June.
Clear Creek Tahoe began selling homes in January 2017. The project will eventually consist of 391 custom homes and cottages on 2,136 - all revolving around an 18-hole golf course designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw.
"There isn’t a bad hole on the property", according to the PGA. "Each one offers something unique off the tee and you’re sure to be tested once you reach the green."
Though the golf course was built back in the late 2000s, the project was ultimately put on hold following the economic downturn, according to the Tahoe Tribune. The golf course opened in 2016 and the real estate portion of Clear Creek Tahoe is now on track.
Currently, 29 estate homes and 25 mountain cottages have been sold since sales officially launched last year, according to a spokeswoman for Clear Creek Tahoe. The lots range in size from just over a half-acre to 4.91 acres, and in price from $250,000 to $1,750,000.
The project is located in Nevada on the eastern shore of Lake Tahoe, just outside Carson City and about 25 minutes from Stateline and Heavenly Ski Resort.
This June, Clear Creek Tahoe members get to enjoy Summit Camp, which was conceived as a gathering place for families and guests. It features a resort-style swimming pool, a waterslide crafted from massive 100-year-old timbers reclaimed from an adjoining ranch, tennis courts, fire pits and more.
At Clear Creek Tahoe, members and guests also have year-round access to the historical Julia Morgan-design lake and ski house – Twin Pines - on the shores of Lake Tahoe.
"Our vision is a simple one: combining physical amenities that carefully complement the natural surroundings and environment to create a stage for memorable life experience," Leisha Ehlert, a representative of Castle Hill Partners, the project's capital partner, told the Tahoe Tribune.
