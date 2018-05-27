Criticisms sharpen as Republican governor primary nears

South Dakota's polite Republican governor primary is showing signs of heat as it nears the finish line.
Rep. Kristi Noem and Attorney General Marty Jackley had criticized each other mostly in code. Jackley talked of problems in Washington, while Noem portrayed South Dakota crime as rising with Jackley as the state's chief law officer.
Last week Noem pressed Jackley over the timing of a state payout to a former Division of Criminal Investigation agent who won a settlement.
Jackley called it a desperate political stunt.
The primary is June 5.
