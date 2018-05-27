Cans of Spam Classic line the shelves of a grocery store. More than 228,000 cans of two Hormel Foods products have been recalled over small metal fragments that have caused minor oral injuries, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Cans of Spam Classic line the shelves of a grocery store. More than 228,000 cans of two Hormel Foods products have been recalled over small metal fragments that have caused minor oral injuries, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Toby Talbot Associated Press file

Why you should take a closer look at your cans of Spam

By Noel Harris

May 27, 2018 05:19 PM

Do you have cans of Spam at home? They could be up for recall.

More than 228,000 pounds of canned products made by Hormel Foods are being recalled due to metal fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Saturday.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the products in question would have been purchased between Feb. 8-10 this year. The Spam Classic comes in 12-ounce metal cans with a best-by date of February 2021. They were shipped across the nation. The production codes are: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889.

The FSIS classifies the recall as Class I, which states: "This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

Hormel Foods Corp., based in Fremont, Neb., received multiple complaints of metal objects in the products, according to FSIS, which was first notified Friday. There have been some minor oral injuries suffered by those who have eaten the products.

Another Hormel product, Black-Label Luncheon Loaf, is also being recalled, but only Guam received those cans. They also have a February 2021 best-by date, with product codes F02098 and F02108.

