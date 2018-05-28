Economist to lead Italy to new election amid political drama

Italian President Sergio Mattarella addresses the media after meeting Italy's premier-designate Giuseppe Conte in Rome, Sunday, May 27, 2018. Italian President Sergio Mattarella said he refused to approve populist leaders' choice of an economy minister who has expressed anti-euro views because the appointment would have "alarmed markets and investors, Italians and foreigners." Mattarella spoke to reporters Sunday night after Premier-Designate Giuseppe Conte announced that he didn't succeed in forming what would have been Western Europe's first populist government. ANSA via AP Fabio Frustaci