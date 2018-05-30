Survey: US businesses add a solid 178,000 jobs in May

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, Joana Dudley, of Lauderhill, Fla., looks at her list of job prospects at a JobNewsUSA job fair in Miami Lakes, Fla. U.S. businesses added 178,000 jobs in May 2018, according to a survey, a solid total but below last winter’s average monthly gains. Payroll processor ADP says hiring was strong in construction, education and health care, and professional and business services, which includes accounting, engineering and legal services. Retailers cut jobs, the report said. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo