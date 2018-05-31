Another round of Kmart and Sears closures announced. Here are the affected locations

Attention, Kmart shoppers: Sears Holding, the corporation which operates Sears and Kmart stores, has announced a new set of closures.
The company on Thursday announced plans to shutter 48 Sears stores and 15 Kmart locations, two of which are in California.
"As part of our ongoing efforts to streamline the company's operations and focus on our best stores, we have identified approximately 100 non‐profitable stores, many of which will begin store closing sales in the near future," Sears said in a press release. "We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which are a critical component in our transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed and as warranted."
The California stores set for closure are a Kmart in Ridgecrest, in Eastern Kern County, and a Sears in the City of Industry. That means the numerous Sears locations in and around Sacramento and the Kmart stores in cities such as Auburn, Grass Valley and Modesto will remain open.
The stores are scheduled to close in September. Liquidation sales at the affected locations could start as soon as June 14.
The company announced 103 closures earlier this year, including 11 stores in California. But none were in the Sacramento area.
Comments