Take a tour of The Hardin apartment complex on the 700 block of K Street

Tour The Hardin residential tower, which offers a mix of affordable and market-rate aparment in downtown Sacramento near the Golden 1 Center. The building is located on the 700 block of K Street.
Autumn Payne
How kids fit into the scene at SacYard Tap House

Beer

How kids fit into the scene at SacYard Tap House

SacYard Tap House is one of many Sacramento beer venues that allows children (and dogs). Establishments that serve alcohol can allow minors if they also sell any sort of food — even just snacks or sandwiches — on site.