Take a tour of The Hardin apartment complex on the 700 block of K Street

The new Downtown Commons Medical Offices of Kaiser Permanente are filled with art, nature and sweeping Sacramento skyline views. The offices open June 4, 2018. The location also offers free parking, a rarity in downtown.
SacYard Tap House is one of many Sacramento beer venues that allows children (and dogs). Establishments that serve alcohol can allow minors if they also sell any sort of food — even just snacks or sandwiches — on site.
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has listed this massive Florida estate for $28 million. O'Neal, 46, played for six teams during his historic career, winning three NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Heat.
Quarry Park Adventures is a 5.5-acre adventure park being constructed in the old quarry that provided granite for the California state Capitol. The park will offer zip lines, rope courses, rappelling, rock climbing and other activities.
For millennials Farrah Poladi and Andrew Llorente, buying a home was an emotional roller coaster. After being outbid twice they found their place in Carmichael. They celebrated their first day in their new home on Sunday, May 6, with champagne.