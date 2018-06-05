The Latest: Dems nominate Morales for lieutenant governor

Retired law professor Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, right, calls voters from her Albuquerque, N.M., headquarters on Monday, June 4, 2018, as she seeks last minute support for the Democratic nomination for an open Congressional seat in central New Mexico. Voters in the state's central and southern district will decide Tuesday which Democrats and Republicans will win their parties' nominations for two open seats that could determine which parties control the U.S. House of Representatives. Russell Contreras AP Photo