Construction workers in demand at job fair this weekend in Sacramento

If you're an experienced construction worker in the Sacramento area, your skills are in demand.
A recruitment fair is set for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3920 Lennane Drive in Sacramento. Companies attending include Bigge Crane, Teichert Inc. and Shimmick Construction.
These companies want to hire workers immediately, with wages starting at $40 to $45 an hour, including benefits, according to a news release from Operating Engineers Local 3 and the United Contractors, which are hosting the free event.
A similar event was held last year and several hundred workers attended, said John Rector, representative for Operating Engineers Local 3, in the release. As a result, more than 100 positions were filled, working on projects like the Oroville Dam spillway, the EchoWater facility and the Southport Levee.
Contractors are in need of advanced equipment operators to fill positions immediately, Rector said.
The Sacramento region is experiencing a shortage of qualified construction workers, and more than 7,000 workers are needed each year for the next four years to complete large construction projects, according to a report from Valley Vision and the Centers of Excellence at Los Rios Community College District.
The construction labor supply has grown even tighter because of recent events like the Oroville Dam spillway crisis and wildfires, Rector said.
Comments