Former 49ers QB Jeff Garcia puts his Rancho Santa Fe home on market for $6.499 million

Retired quarterback Jeff Garcia has once again tossed his Rancho Santa Fe home onto the market, this time listing the roughly one-acre estate for $6.499 million.

A 2018 remodel has given the interior a contemporary vibe, but the 10,117 square feet of living space still boasts an Old World aesthetic. Exposed beams, intricate woodwork and stone finishes all feature prominently throughout the floor plan.

Across two floors are six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a grand foyer, a two-story living room, a library, a theater room and a wine cellar. The gourmet kitchen holds three ovens and a breakfast bar. An elevator services both floors.

Outside, verdant landscaping surrounds a rock-accented pool and spa. The roughly one-acre grounds are completed by a detached guesthouse, which adds an additional bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.

Garcia, 48, played for eight different teams during his 12-year career in the league, earning three of his four Pro Bowl spots with the 49ers. Before that, he spent five seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders.

His wife, former model and “WWE Diva Search” contestant Carmella Garcia, of the Guiltinan Group, holds the listing.