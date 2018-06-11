Cheesecake Factory held jointly liable with contractor for $4.2 million in janitorial services wage theft case

Restaurant chain Cheesecake Factory Restaurants Inc. is jointly liable with a janitorial services contractor for wage theft violations totaling $4.2 million, the California Department of Industrial Relations said Monday.
An investigation by the California labor commissioner's office found that janitors at eight Southern California Cheesecake Factory restaurants worked without proper rest or meal breaks. Cheesecake Factory had a contract with Americlean Janitorial Services Corp., which then provided workers to the restaurant from subcontractor Magic Touch Commercial Cleaning.
Each worker also logged up to 10 hours of unpaid overtime each week because the workers were not allowed to leave after their eight-hour shift until a Cheesecake Factory kitchen manager reviewed their work, which would "frequently lead to additional tasks" the workers had to complete, according to a statement issued by state officials.
The 559 workers are owed a total of $3.94 million. Cheesecake Factory and its janitorial contract firm Americlean are jointly liable for $4.2 million. Subcontractor Magic Touch is also liable for part of that amount.
"Client businesses can no longer shield themselves from liability for wage theft through multiple layers of contracts," Labor Commissioner Julie Su said in a statement. Su's office investigated eight Cheesecake Factory locations in Brea, Irvine, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Mission Viejo, Escondido and San Diego.
Cheesecake Factory did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
