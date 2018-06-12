The Latest: Seattle repeals tax on companies like Amazon

In this May 24, 2018, photo, Will Hartfield, who said he has been homeless about five years, stands on the sidewalk as people nearby line-up to buy lunch at a Dick's Drive-In restaurant in Seattle. Seattle city leaders say they'll work to repeal the tax passed just last month on businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks designed to help pay for homeless services and affordable housing. Amazon and other businesses had sharply criticized the levy, and the online retail giant even temporarily halted construction planning on a new high-rise building near its Seattle headquarters in protest. Elaine Thompson AP Photo