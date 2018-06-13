Producer prices up 0.5 pct from April, 3.1 pct in past year

FILE- In this April 4, 2018, file photo apples grown in Washington state are displayed for sale at the Pike Place Market in Seattle. U.S. wholesale prices last month posted the biggest 12-month gain since January 2012, a sign that the strong economy is beginning to rouse inflation. The Labor Department said Wednesday, June 13, its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 3.1 percent from May 2017. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo