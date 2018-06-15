See the aerial view of Elk Grove's massive new Costco under construction

A video taken on Thursday around noon shows the massive construction going on at the new Costco site in Elk Grove.

In December, the city's Economic Development Department released the building permits for the proposed 150,000-square-foot store.

Costco is currently hiring and is looking for 100 full-time employees and another 100 part-time employees.

They are building near Bruceville Road and Elk Grove Boulevard, in an area that is proposed to be a shopping area called The Ridge Shopping Center. Costco officials are aiming for a summer opening.

