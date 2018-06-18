Looking for a job? Hiring fair in downtown Sacramento may have a match for you

Job seekers, mark your calendars: There's a free event downtown for you in the Sacramento area on Wednesday.
HireLive, which hosts management, sales and retail specific career fairs nationwide, is putting on career fair at the Holiday Inn at 300 J Street from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
"We are here to help get people back to work!" said Sara Everson, marketing coordinator for HireLive.
Companies registered for the event include Red Hawk Casino , New York Life, Enterprise Rent-a-Car, ADT Security and Welcome Wagon, according to Everson.
Parking is $3 per hour, and applicants are encouraged to bring 10-15 resumes and dress business professional.
