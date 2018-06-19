Why a ‘grown-up version of Ikea’ might take the place of Elk Grove’s Toys R Us

If you're looking to spruce up your living room or home office, Scandinavian Designs may soon offer an alternative to Ikea and other furniture retailers in the area.
According to a report from Sacramento Business Journal, the Petaluma-based company won the bid for the 8507 Bond Road Toys R Us/Babies R Us location as part of the Toys R Us liquidation that was announced in March. The toy store chain revealed it would close all of its U.S. stores after a bankruptcy filing last year, including 10 stores in the Sacramento region. The Elk Grove store will close at the end of June.
In a 2016 article, Buzzfeed called Scandinavian Designs a "grown-up version of Ikea," pointing out that the prices are higher, but that Scandinavian Designs frequently runs deep discounts during clearance sales.
The Sacramento Business Journal noted that documents filed by Toys R Us as part of its bankruptcy filing in Virginia showed a backup bidder for the Elk Grove location. That bidder, Grand Sakwa/Huntington LLC, a Midwestern real-estate developer, could purchase the property should Scandinavian Designs not follow through with its winning bid.
The 1.13-acre property and nearly 50,000 square foot building were part of a June 11 auction, according to the Sacramento Business Journal report.
According to CNBC, other retailers that could fill the shoes of Toys R Us locations could include the likes of Big Lots, Ashley Furniture and Target.
While it's unknown at this time when the Elk Grove location will open, there are two other local Scandinavian Designs locations – one on Sunrise Boulevard in Fair Oaks and one on Five Star Boulevard in Rocklin. The company also sells merchandise and offers shipping on its website. In total, Scandinavian Designs currently operates 18 locations in California.
