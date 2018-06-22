Fans flock to popular doughnut shop as it reopens after fire

A doughnut destination reopened this week in the Sacramento area after recovering from a kitchen fire on May 26.

Sweet Dozen announced it was back in business on its social media accounts Wednesday.

The popular pastry purveyor enticed its Instagram followers to stop by for a lemon-themed reopening event Friday with a picture of lemon meringue doughnuts topped with crowns of toasted white meringue and bright yellow custard.

The shop, at 5207 Madison Ave., explained the sweet idea behind the reopening theme: "What else do you do when life gives you extra sour lemons?"

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The event highlighted its lemon-flavored offerings that include strawberry lemonade, lemon meringue and lemon poppy seed doughnuts, according to a Sweet Dozen Instagram post.

The shop's sweet-toothed followers showed up for the occasion, and after three rounds of doughnut-making, the shop was nearly sold out at 11:30 this morning and ready to close for the day.