FILE -- In this Nov. 14, 2011 file photo, an employee at the Home Depot wears an apron in Irving, Texas.
FILE -- In this Nov. 14, 2011 file photo, an employee at the Home Depot wears an apron in Irving, Texas. LM Otero AP File Photo
FILE -- In this Nov. 14, 2011 file photo, an employee at the Home Depot wears an apron in Irving, Texas. LM Otero AP File Photo

Business & Real Estate

Home Depot is holding hiring events this week at all of its California stores

By Michael Mcgough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

June 25, 2018 05:05 PM

Home Depot will hold statewide hiring events this week in several West Coast states — including California, where the retail chain intends to add about 280 overnight freight workers.

All California stores are holding hiring events from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Home Depot website. Hiring events are also running the same day and time in Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and Alaska.

Potential applicants can apply online before they show up to the event.

There will be more than 50 job openings offered among more than a dozen Home Depot stores in the Sacramento area, according to the online store locator.

Home Depot in February unveiled plans to hire 1,500 workers in the Sacramento region.

  Comments  