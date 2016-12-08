Game-changing firm takes on ‘Uncommon’ name

The Glass Agency, one of Sacramento’s leading advertising firms, is changing its name to Uncommon following the company’s acquisition by its three existing leaders: Siobhann Mansour, Brantley Payne and Amber Williams.
The company’s founding owner, Greg Glass, died in July 2010 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. Williams, Mansour and Payne acquired the company from Glass’ family in March. They announced the name change Thursday evening.
“We love working here, and we wanted to see this great company continue to thrive,” said Williams, Uncommon’s president. “We knew we had it in us to make it happen. Greg … knew he would be dying, and he wanted the company to go into the hands of people who really valued it.”
Uncommon’s roster of clients includes the Sacramento Kings, Golden 1 Center, the California State Fair & Exposition, Kmart and the state of California’s anti-drunk-driving campaign. The firm employs 20 people.
Williams told me that the name change is bittersweet because all the new owners worked with Glass. She said they all wanted to make the 25-year-old agency their own and create something that represented their vision.
“We all looked back to our partnership in the beginning,” Williams said. “Our partnership was an uncommon way to get together. It was through Greg’s death, but we had a common vision because we worked together for so long. We had specialties in different areas and felt like we gelled together.”
The rebranding of the Glass Agency brings with it a new website, uncommon.us.
The partners didn’t want the firm to bear their names, they said, because they felt the agency’s work reflected the talent of the whole team. While Williams, 47, acts as president, Payne is the firm’s creative director and Mansour the media director.
Both Williams and Payne grew up in the Sacramento region. She is a graduate of Elk Grove High School who earned a degree in political science from UC Davis. The 43-year-old Payne got his diploma from Placer High School and went to Chico State for a degree in communication design. Mansour, 44, attained degrees in psychology and business at UCLA after graduating from Redwood High School in Marin County.
Their team designed the “Sacramento Amplified” campaign for Golden 1 Center and produced the “Pedestrians Don’t Have Armor” campaign for the California Office of Traffic Safety. They developed a campaign for the California State Fair that emphasized its role in determining award-worthy agricultural producers.
In 2012, as Sacramento’s civic leaders lobbied the National Basketball Association to keep the Kings franchise in the city, the Glass Agency underwrote and launched a campaign that received national attention: “Game Over. If the Kings leave, we all lose.” It featured a deflated basketball and urged area residents to visit sacdeflated.com for information and updates.
“The Kings represent something that you can believe in, and that ultimately brings more business and more better-qualified employees,” Williams said. “That makes Sacramento stronger. We were interested in that whole thing not only from a sports fan perspective but a small-business perspective. We felt keeping the team would help us.”
