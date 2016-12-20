RizKnows builds growing online following with gear discounts, reviews

1:45 81 homeless people remembered at 3rd Annual Interfaith Memorial Pause

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

1:41 Mayor Steinberg calls rise in homeless deaths unacceptable

1:40 Ski patrol explains avalanche control at Squaw Valley

0:44 Limping bear, chased by coyotes, gets help from Placer deputy

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety