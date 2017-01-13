Old Spaghetti Factory opening at site that Farrell’s closed on Sacramento’s Watt Avenue

Sacramento’s Dariotis family will announce soon that they will be putting one of their Old Spaghetti Factory restaurants – their 14th franchise location, by the way – in the Watt Avenue building occupied briefly by Farrell’s Ice Cream Parlour.
Mike Dariotis, who now runs the restaurant business along with his brothers George and Chris Dariotis, said he thinks their concept will work because they know what locals want in terms of service. Farrell’s trumpeted its return to the Sacramento region, following a 20-year hiatus, but ended up closing the restaurant after just three years.
“We’ve been in Sacramento since 1978, and we live a couple minutes from that site, so we know the area very, very well,” Mike Dariotis said. “I had been to Farrell’s a few times, and I didn’t get very good service. … We looked at a number of locations, but with Farrell’s, we thought, ‘Oh, great, this is a great spot.’ ”
It was the Dariotis brothers’ parents – the late Michael and Georgia Dariotis – who moved the family to Sacramento. Georgia Dariotis was the sister of Guss Dussin, the man who conceived the idea of opening a family-style Italian restaurant, and she and her husband were part-owners of the original restaurant. The couple became Dussin’s exclusive franchisee when they moved to Sacramento.
“We are a family business,” George Dariotis told me. “We may have multiple locations, but … Sacramento has been home since 1978 when we opened in midtown. … We’ve always thought that there was a void in this (Arden) setting for our restaurant to have a presence. When Farrell’s pulled out, we all jumped on this location.”
The building, at 1625 Watt Ave., actually will be one of the Dariotis’ smaller restaurants at 9,000 square feet. The restaurants often are as large as 15,000 square feet, and they feature a trolley where kids – old and young – love to sit and eat.
The Watt Avenue location is expected to open sometime in the the summer. Locally, the Dariotises already operate Old Spaghetti Factories in Rancho Cordova, Elk Grove, Roseville and midtown Sacramento. They have other locations in Arizona and elsewhere in California. …
First Shenzhen, now Sacramento: Roseville’s Williams+Paddon Architects will announce Friday that it has opened up a midtown Sacramento office in the mixed-use Ice Blocks development on R Street between 16th and 18th streets.
“Our strategy in Placer County is to really immerse ourselves in the community and get involved and be players because we live there and we’re connected to it,” said Williams+Paddon’s Naaz Alikhan. “We wanted to do the same thing in Sacramento because it is a whole different community. … Many of us have been involved and engaged in projects here in Sacramento anyway, so we wanted to take a deeper dive.”
Alikhan said that she and Terry Green, both principals in the firm, will regularly be in the Sacramento office, and both are thinking about buying homes in the city. The firm opened the midtown office in November, Alikhan said, and clients have already asked to meet her at restaurants within easy walking distance of the Ice Blocks. She said she likes not having to get into the car to do that. Their staff of 30 also includes some people who already live in Sacramento.
“Our younger staff has a desire to live in Sacramento,” Alikhan said. “There’s an excitement about it. There’s a lot going on. We responded to that.”
Williams+Paddon designed such projects as the clubhouse at the Catta Verdera Golf Course in Lincoln, the expansion of the Roseville Civic Center and the Benvenuti Performing Arts Center in North Natomas. During the recession, Green also helped the firm tap a new revenue stream by leading design work in China.
They have done a number of golf clubhouses and resort villas for the multinational Huawei corporation near Shenzhen, Green said, but now they are working with Beijing’s Top Grade Healthcare, which has leased space in the UC Davis Medical Center.
It makes nuclear diagnostic equipment that can be used for molecular imaging and guided radiological procedures, Green said, and it is talking about putting a linear accelerator in as part of a development in the medical center.
“What’s neat about this is that it will be a project on our soil, rather than going over and working on projects in China,” Green said. “We will be educating them on how to work with contractors and how to work with us. Contractually, it will be different than it is in China.”
