Sacramento’s Mai Pham sells Star Ginger on Folsom Boulevard; new owners license name, recipes

Sacramento restaurateur Mai Pham, who founded the Star Ginger chain, has sold her location on Folsom Boulevard to her former sous chef Hung Pham and husband and wife Kevin Le and Diem Nguyen. The new owners took over the business at the beginning of the year.
They will license the Star Ginger name and Mai’s recipes, the former owner said. Mai noted that she and Hung are not related, although they share the same last name. Hung worked as a sous chef for three of his 10 years at the restaurant before leaving to care for his mother.
“He came back asking me if we were interested in having him be a licensee,” Mai said. “I had been wanting to do that but hadn’t thought about it very seriously. I said to myself, ‘This has got to be a perfect match, someone that loves it, knows it and has been with me for so many years.’ If I was to make a change, I don’t think I could have asked for a better situation. I feel really lucky. He and his cousin were very motivated. He had been wanting to do this all his life.”
There are 21 Star Ginger locations around the nation, and four others will open this year. The Sacramento restaurant was the only one that Mai owned and operated, with the others run by licensees. They usually operate out of college campuses, medical centers, government office buildings and other spots.
Nguyen, who’s a cousin of Hung, also owns a health and wellness business. She said she encounters many people with gluten allergies, and she felt Hung would be able to offer appealing menu options for them.
“We just want to support Hung,” Nguyen said. “Hung has the ability to come out with new menus, and we’re going to create gluten-free menus, as we focus on health and wellness. … I had to have the skills of a chef, someone who could fulfill my vision for healthy menus.”
