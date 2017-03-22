Former Five Star Bank CFO returns to fold as COO

After a four year absence, Krista Snelling returned to work at Rocklin-based Five Star Bank earlier this month – this time as chief operating officer. Snelling was the bank’s chief financial officer between 2009 and 2013.
Snelling left Five Star in 2013 to become chief financial officer for Gold River-based Inspire Communities, a company that develops, owns and operates manufactured home communities in 17 states.
She came back, she told me, because she relished the challenge of managing all the growth at the bank. Her predecessor, Brett Wait, is now director of information services at River City Bank.
“I run pretty much all of the back-office operations, especially related to deposits,” Snelling said. “I run all the branches and Internet banking and IT and HR.”
A graduate of Bella Vista High School, Snelling has a bachelor’s degree in math and economics from the University of the Pacific in Stockton and a master’s degree in economics from the University of California, Davis. After college, she went to work for the big accounting firms, Arthur Andersen and KPMG, becoming a certified public accountant.
In 2003, she began a career in banking and finance, becoming the controller at Placer Sierra Bank. She also has done stints at Liberty Reverse Mortgage and Golden Pacific Bank.
“When I worked at Placer Sierra, they went public,” she said. “They had an IPO and also did three acquisitions during the 3 1/2 years that I worked there. I was on the acquisitions integration team, so I learned a lot about how bank systems worked and what the customer experience looks like when your bank gets acquired.”
Snelling, 43, said she also likes that Five Star has deep roots in the local community and looks for creative ways to assist businesses grow. Real estate developers Buzz Oates and Frank Ramos called upon friends and colleagues to get the bank off the ground in 1999.
