Success of downtown Sacramento’s ‘Calling All Dreamers’ inspires 2nd business contest

0:21 Sacramento police investigate a homicide in South Land Park area Pause

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

0:45 Sedan crashes into parked Sacramento police and sheriff vehicles

0:36 Washington partisanship 'worse than it ever was before,' Jerry Brown says

1:05 Jerry Brown: 'The Doomsday Clock has been moved closer to midnight'

1:19 Gov. Brown slams Trump at Obamacare rally

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

2:14 Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger postgame conference after loss to Milwaukee Bucks