Success of downtown Sacramento’s ‘Calling All Dreamers’ inspires 2nd business contest

Sacramento’s Power Inn Alliance launches a business plan competition, following in the footsteps of the Downtown Sacramento Foundation and its 5-year-old “Calling All Dreamers” contest.
The March 9 Inside Business column noted that “Calling All Dreamers” started out with the idea of capitalizing one entrepreneur to open a business downtown, but more than 15 contestants had decided to start their businesses after receiving the coaching and and encouragement of small-business mentors. This success has now inspired another business improvement district to launch its own contest.
Tracy Schaal, executive director of the Power Inn Alliance, will announce today that her district will be welcoming entries from micro-manufacturers for the “Make Your Mark” competition. The Downtown Partnership, she said, has provided her with a blueprint for how they run their contest, so she doesn’t have to reinvent the wheel.
“The space we have here is very conducive to having a retail front, but then you have manufacturing or production space behind it,” Schaal told me. “It can be any type of manufacturer. It can be a jam manufacturer. It can be a coffee roaster. If you wanted to do soy candles, you could. Or, it could be a brewer.”
The alliance is putting together a package of incentives that will help to jump-start a new business, she said. That could include free or reduced rent, advertising and marketing support, legal assistance and other stimulants. More than 10,000 businesses, many of them industrial in nature, have operations within Power Inn’s boundaries. The district stretches north-south between Fair Oaks Boulevard to Florin Road and east-west between 65th Expressway and Hedge Avenue.
“Hopefully, when this micro-manufacturer is rocking it and needs more space, they’re going to have been so happy and so successful that they will move into bigger space here.”
Cathie Anderson: 916-321-1193, @CathieA_SacBee
