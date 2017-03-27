Youth job fair to be held Saturday in downtown Sacramento

Young people, ages 16-24, can interview for jobs or internships and learn about the resources available to help them find work at Saturday’s 2017 Youth Job & Resource Fair in downtown Sacramento’s City Hall Plaza.
“Every year, Neighborhood Services will host a Youth Job and Resource Fair, and we have approximately 46 businesses and training agencies confirmed to be at the job fair next Saturday, April 1st,” said Kriztina Palone, the interim manager of the Neighborhood Services Division. “It’s really an opportunity to apply for both our internship programs but also to learn about businesses that are hiring and other training programs. They can submit applications. There will be on-site hiring.”
Wendy’s, Carpenters Training, Laborers Local 185 and Sacramento Regional Conservation Corps are among the groups who will be considering potential candidates. The city also will be looking for about 200 youths to fill 4- or 5-week summer internships in the Summer at City Hall or #SacYouthWorks programs, Palone said, and they will receive a $300 stipend at the end of their service. Seasonal jobs teach young people so many lessons -- punctuality, responsibility, money management -- and allows them to network with people who could become mentors and advocates.
“For some of these kids, they’ve never had a job before,” Palone said. “This is the first time they’re being exposed to a professional environment, whether it be a small business, a nonprofit or a government agency. We’re really trying to instill in our young people what workforce means, what it looks like, all the different areas it encompasses.”
Cathie Anderson: 916-321-1193, @CathieA_SacBee
