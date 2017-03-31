Power Inn contest opens, offers $50,000 jump-start to micro-manufacturer

Sacramento’s Power Inn Alliance opened its business plan competition, “Making Your Mark,” to submissions Friday, welcoming entries from micro-manufacturers who want to open up shop within the business district’s borders.
The Power Inn Alliance is made up of businesses surrounded by Fair Oaks Boulevard to the north, Florin Road to the south, 65th Expressway to the west and Hedge Avenue to the east. The winner will receive a prize package worth more than $50,000, said Tracey Schaal, the executive director of the Power Inn Alliance. Learn more at www.MakingYourMarkSac.com.
“It’s like a jump-start for a business,” she said. “We’re going to help you get advertising and marketing and branding support. We’re going to get you legal assistance. This package of goods will help a micro-manufacturer get off the ground.”
Businesses such as the Weintraub Tobin law firm, Gilbert Associates accountancy, F&M Bank and 3fold Communications have all stepped up to offer time and expertise as part of the prize. The Capital Region Small Business Development Center will assist the business with identifying financing, and the Power Inn Alliance will identify landlords willing to offer real estate assistance to the winner.
“We are so proud to already house more than 62% of the city’s manufacturing jobs,” said Eric Guerra, the city council member who represents District 6. “It’s only natural to continue to foster a home for new micro-manufacturers and help foster manufacturing entrepreneurism here in Sacramento.”
Cathie Anderson: 916-321-1193, @CathieA_SacBee
