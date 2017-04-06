El Dorado Hills firm uses new online public offering to seek investors

Looking to fund its continued expansion, El Dorado Hills’ Slide Belts is using a new crowdfunding campaign to raise $150,000 to $1 million in capital from investors through an online public offering.
The company alerted customers to its offering Wednesday, and already, it has raised more than $168,000 from 104 investors. There are 85 days left for this crowdfunding effort. The minimum investment is $250; the maximum, $100,000.
Company founders Brig and Michelle Taylor declined to comment for this article, saying that they were exercising an abundance of caution in light of complex government rules governing what they can say. The SlideBelts offering is being done under the 2012 JOBS Act, an acronym that stands for Jumpstart Our Business Startups. Although the law was signed in 2012, the SEC only completed rules to put it into effect in May 2016.
In a note to potential investors at slidebelts.com, the Taylors said: “We constantly innovate both our products and our business strategies, utilizing any & all tools necessary for driving growth — while never forgetting the fundamentals. Innovation is the only way for a company to not only survive, but THRIVE. What better way to thrive, than to utilize the JOBS Act, which the United States very recently signed into law. The Jumpstart Our Business Startup (JOBS) Act allows, for the first time, everyday consumers to invest in startups.”
Inc. magazine named SlideBelts one of the 500 fastest-growing businesses in the United States last year. The company reported revenue of $6.5 million in 2016, compared with $2.9 million a year earlier. Its leaders project that they will post $10 million in revenue this year.
SlideBelts is doing its online campaign through a company called StartEngine, co-founded by Activision co-founder Howard Marks. On March 16, Marks wrote a blog post to update where things stand: “In the first 7 months starting on May 2016, collectively 33 companies have raised over $10M in capital, it is now clear this new way to raise capital is working.”
