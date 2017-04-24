Cathie Anderson

Insights into the people who shape Sacramento’s business landscape

April 24, 2017 1:20 PM

Lodi’s Wine & Roses hires James Beard Award-winning chef

By Cathie Anderson

Chef Bradley Ogden, who has twice claimed a James Beard Award, is now leading the kitchen at Wine & Roses Hotel, Restaurant and Spa in Lodi.

“We are delighted and honored to bring Chef Ogden aboard,” said Russ Munson, the general manager of Wine & Roses, in a news release. “He is a gifted culinary talent that will bring a lot of energy and enthusiasm to our team, and the expertise needed to elevate our culinary mission and vision.”

Ogden consulted at the facility for six months prior to accepting the full-time position of culinary director. He will come on board as the face of Wine & Roses, working with executive chef John Hitchcock to oversee all culinary aspects of Wine & Roses. The hotel and spa runs the Towne House Restaurant & Lounge on site and the Rosewood Bar and Grill in downtown Lodi. It also operates a cooking school and caters weddings, meetings and other events.

Educated at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., Ogden rose to prominence in the gourmet world while working at the acclaimed American Restaurant in Kansas City. He has counted Joe Baum (Windows on the World and the renovated Rainbow Room) and James Beard as mentors. He went on to become the executive chef for San Francisco’s Campton Place Hotel and at The Lark Creek Inn in Marin County. He has since owned and run a number of other restaurants.

Wine & Roses, once a residential home, became a bed-and-breakfast inn with 11 rooms in 1988. Munson and his wife Kathryn Munson, the current managing owners, began an expansion effort in 1997 to turn the facility into a 66-room hotel with a full-service Aveda-certified resort spa and seven acres of botanical gardens.

 
Cathie Anderson: 916-321-1193, @CathieA_SacBee

Comments

