Two Sacramento-area high school jazz ensembles are best in the nation, DownBeat says

The nation’s top two high school jazz ensembles train and perform right here in the Sacramento region, according to DownBeat magazine. The publication will announce winners of its 40th Annual Student Music Awards in its June issue.
Folsom High School and Rio Americano High School share the top high school honor this year. While Folsom’s Jazz Band I is led by Curtis Gaesser, Josh Murray directs Rio’s AM Jazz Ensemble. Murray, who has directed the band at Rio Americano since 1998, said he’s learned over the years not to take himself to seriously.
“If I do, the students will, too, and then everything becomes really, really serious,” he said. “Then the stress comes in. Whether you are teaching math or music or whatever, it should be fun. I’ve been teaching for 20 years now, and I still absolutely love it. I crack up with my students and at myself. When you’re dealing with 150 teen-agers, there’s some crazy stuff, and if you can’t laugh at it or genuinely find humor it, you’re going to have trouble.”
Both Rio Americano and Folsom high schools have won many Downbeat awards, and their success, Murray said, has inspired parents to move their musically inclined children to the local area to study at the schools.
Sacramento State’s vocal and instrumental jazz ensembles have also received a numerous awards from DownBeat over the years.
