Why Kaiser is investing millions to expand Roseville outpatient clinic

Responding to substantial growth in the local market, Kaiser Permanente is undertaking a multimillion-dollar expansion of its outpatient clinic and parking facilities at its Roseville campus on Riverside Avenue.
“This state-of-the-art facility will be part of a multibillion-dollar investment Kaiser Permanente is making in the greater Sacramento area,” said Jeff Collins, senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente. “In addition to these new offices, next year we will be opening an office on J Street in downtown Sacramento and soon hope to break ground on the new medical center at the site of the historic Railyards.”
Kaiser officials and local dignitaries celebrated the groundbreaking of the Roseville project Monday. It is expected to be completed by fall 2019. The managed-care giant will begin with work on a two-story parking garage at 1001 Riverside Ave. and then build a five-story outpatient clinic.
Once that building is ready for occupation, the company will move its staff in from the single- and two-story structures currently at the site, said Edwin Garcia, a Kaiser spokesman. Those buildings will be demolished to create staff parking.
Until the project is complete, Kaiser employees will shuttle in from off-site parking, Garcia said, and no outpatient services should be interrupted by construction. Kaiser does not release its construction costs until a project is complete.
Collins said the new facility will better manage growing use.
“Back in 1980, we could count our number of members in the thousands,” Collins said. “Today, we count our members in the hundreds of thousands. So, we have grown nearly 17 percent in our membership in the last three years, just here in Roseville. We now have over 315,000 members, and in the greater Sacramento area, we have 820,000 members.”
Dr. Chris Palkowski, physician-in-chief at the Kaiser Roseville Medical Center, said the expansion will allow the company nearly double the number of medical providers at the Riverside outpatient clinic. They also will be able to add new services such as MRIs there, he said.
“Laboratory and pharmacy services are going to dramatically expand,” Palkowski said. “In fact, the pharmacy here at this facility will be the largest pharmacy in the entire Kaiser Permanente system.”
