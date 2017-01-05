State accepting 2016 tax returns, filing deadline extends to April 18

California’s Franchise Tax Board has begun accepting 2016 state tax returns for a filing season that extends through April 18 this year.
FTB offers free assistance to taxpayers on limited incomes. A list of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program locations throughout California can be found at ftb.ca.gov.
Walk-in service is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at FTB field offices statewide. The Sacramento field office is at 3321 Power Inn Road., Suite 250.
