January 5, 2017 10:33 AM

State accepting 2016 tax returns, filing deadline extends to April 18

By Mark Glover

California’s Franchise Tax Board has begun accepting 2016 state tax returns for a filing season that extends through April 18 this year.

FTB offers free assistance to taxpayers on limited incomes. A list of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program locations throughout California can be found at ftb.ca.gov.

Walk-in service is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at FTB field offices statewide. The Sacramento field office is at 3321 Power Inn Road., Suite 250.

