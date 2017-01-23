Federal income tax season is upon us, but don’t panic, you’ve got more time

The 2017 individual federal income tax filing season opens today, with the Internal Revenue Service projecting more than 153 million returns to be filed this year.
Taxpayers have until April 18 to file their 2016 tax returns and pay any tax due.
Historically, April 15 is the deadline to file returns, but the deadline was pushed to April 18 this year because Washington, D.C., celebrates Emancipation Day on April 17.
The IRS said it issued 111 million individual tax refunds last year and expects more than 70 percent of taxpayers to receive a refund in 2017. More than 80 percent of returns are expected to be filed electronically.
There are various new filing provisions effective this year. The IRS reminds taxpayers that a new law requires the IRS to hold refunds claiming the earned income tax credit and the additional child tax credit until Feb. 15.
The Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes Act, or PATH Act, gives the IRS more time to help detect and prevent tax fraud. The IRS will begin releasing EITC and ACTC refunds starting Feb. 15, but stressed that refunds likely will not start arriving in bank accounts or on debit cards until the week of Feb. 27, due to the three-day Presidents’ Day holiday weekend of Feb. 18-20.
The PATH Act also requires that some individual taxpayer identification numbers expired on Jan. 1. The IRS said any ID number not used at least once in the past three years and any ID with middle digits of either 78 or 79 must be renewed before a return can be processed.
The IRS said an ID number renewal application could take as long as 11 weeks to process during tax filing season. Individual taxpayer identification numbers are used by people who have tax-filing or payment obligations under U.S. law but are not eligible for a Social Security number.
More information on federal tax return filing and available services can be found at IRS.gov. That includes the IRS Free File program available to individuals and families with annual incomes of $64,000 or less.
Information and services for state income tax returns can be seen at ftb.ca.gov.
