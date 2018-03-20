More taxpayers are tired of hearing ‘hold please’ when calling the IRS

Tired of calling the Internal Revenue Service and waiting on hold?

Try the IRS online tool, which the federal tax agency said is seeing a nearly 25 percent increase in taxpayer visits this year.

The site is www.irs.gov/payments/view-your-tax-account.

The site includes extensive information on filing returns, plus access to information that includes the amount owed to the government, online payments, access to tax records, payment history dating back 10 months and key information on the most recently filed tax return.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Site visitors must register through “Secure Access,” the IRS authentication process, which the agency said “rigorously protects sensitive information.”

The IRS stressed that it does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media to request personal or financial information. This includes requests for PIN numbers, passwords or similar access information for credit cards, banks or other financial accounts.

Attempts to obtain information by those means are probably the work of scammers.

Other online tools can be found at IRS.gov.