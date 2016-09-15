Real Estate News

September 15, 2016 11:40 AM

Low inventory keeps Sacramento-area home prices high; sales up 3.5 percent

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

Home prices in the Sacramento region have increased by double digits over a year’s time, driven by low inventory, according to Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Sacramento.

Coldwell said the median sale price of a home in Sacramento, El Dorado and Placer counties last month was $345,000, up 11 percent from a median of $311,000 in August 2015.

However, rising costs may be cooling off as last month’s median was unchanged from July’s median of $345,000.

Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments

The MAY Building at 11th and K streets in downtown Sacramento opens this week with 21 upscale apartments. Rents will range from about $1,850 to the high $2,000s.

Tony Bizjak The Sacramento Bee

Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

