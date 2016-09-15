Low inventory keeps Sacramento-area home prices high; sales up 3.5 percent

Home prices in the Sacramento region have increased by double digits over a year’s time, driven by low inventory, according to Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Sacramento.
Coldwell said the median sale price of a home in Sacramento, El Dorado and Placer counties last month was $345,000, up 11 percent from a median of $311,000 in August 2015.
However, rising costs may be cooling off as last month’s median was unchanged from July’s median of $345,000.
