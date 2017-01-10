Report: Sacramento area ends 2016 with paltry resale home inventory

Only 2,804 homes were active and available for sale throughout the greater Sacramento region at the close of 2016, according to a new report by Lyon Real Estate.
Lyon said regional resale home inventory on Dec. 31 was the lowest in more than 20 years in a “normal” market not affected by an economic downturn. The measure of resale inventory takes in Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yolo counties.
Lyon's report is based on data from the Sacramento-based real estate tracking firm Trendgraphix Inc.
Year-end inventory in the region reflected 13 percent fewer properties available compared with Dec. 31, 2015 and a 44 percent drop since July this year.
Even so, Lyon said buyers remained busy even during the holiday season as closed escrows were up 4 percent year-over-year. New open escrows were 18 percent higher in that time.
Sacramento County continued to see the most activity in December, with 63 percent of the region’s sales and accounting for 53 percent of the remaining inventory. The average sales price in the county last month was $344,000.
The average price of December home sales in Placer County was $479,000. It was $464,000 in El Dorado County and $448,000 in Yolo County.
Lyon said the average sales price in the region averaged $394,000 in the last half of the year, compared with $364,000 the previous year.
