Construction set to begin on 126-home community in Folsom

Construction will begin this month on a new 18-acre community that will include 126 single-family homes at Parkshore Drive and Folsom Boulevard in Folsom.
The $68.5 million development within Lewis Planned Communities’ Parkshore Master Plan is being overseen by Sacramento’s BlackPine Communites and Presidio Residential Capital based in San Diego.
Officials said homes will open for sale this summer, and the community is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2019.
The community will feature contemporary farmhouse-style homes on 45- by 70-foot lots. Residents will have access to nearby trails, lakes and open space. The development will include a recreation center with a swimming pool, a nature preserve and access to bike trails.
BlackPine and Presidio also have partnered to build the Curtis Park Village community in Sacramento and The Creamery, a 117-unit community in Sacramento’s Alkali Flat.
