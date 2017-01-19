Redfin says this Sacramento neighborhood is hot

Sacramento’s Hollywood Park is projected to be the nation’s eighth “Hottest Neighborhood” in 2017, according to Redfin, the Seattle-based online real estate brokerage.
Redfin based its rankings on various factors, including online home listings, consumer reviews and speed of home sales. Input from Redfin agents and home affordability also were considered.
Redfin put the median sales price for homes in Hollywood Park at $345,000, with homes on the market for a median of 47 days.
The brokerage classified Sacramento among popular “second-tier” U.S. cities with relatively affordable homes and a good number of renovated houses in specific neighborhoods.
Redfin noted that this year’s list included communities in job-growth markets, with quick access to nearby public transportation, retail centers and restaurants.
The Bushrod neighborhood in Oakland topped Redfin’s 2017 list, with a projected median home sale price of $817,000 and a median of 49 days on the market.
