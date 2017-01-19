McKinley Village development will add traffic, but city says that’s OK

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Oroville Lake Pause

1:16 Evacuees wait to return after Oroville Dam threat: 'This is not happening'

0:57 'Things aren't looking good. We'll be camping out'

1:57 Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call

1:01 Cal Fire emergency rescue crews gauge raging Feather River, urge caution

0:50 Dakota Access Pipeline activists protest at CalPERS

0:53 See the Oroville Dam in night vision

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort