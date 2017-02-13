Colorful underpass links East Sacramento with new McKinley Village

A new underpass connecting East Sacramento with the new McKinley Village neighborhood was dedicated Monday evening.
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and City Councilmen Jeff Harris and Steven Hansen joined developers and McKinley Village residents in a ribbon cutting ceremony. It was followed by a multi-colored light display featuring the LED lights that illuminate the underpass.
“The underpass’s unique lighting system not only provides abundant light for pedestrians, bicyclists and pedestrians but also creates a dynamic urban space and a distinctive work of public art,” according to a McKinley Village news release.
The McKinley Village community plan includes 336 homes, a community clubhouse, five city parks, community greens and a community garden. It is being developed by The New Home Co. and Riverview Capital Investments.
Fifty-two homes have been sold to date, and the first families moved into McKinley Village in November, according to the news release.
Sixteen model homes are open to the public. The community clubhouse and pool, and the neighborhood’s first park, the Alan and Helen Post Park, also have been completed.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
