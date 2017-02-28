Study: California toughest U.S. market for first-time homebuyers

Among all the states, California presents the biggest challenge for first-time homebuyers, according to a new study by Bankrate.com.
The study evaluated data from all 50 states, weighing factors that included home affordability relative to median income, credit availability, unemployment, market tightness and home ownership percentage among households of residents ages 35 and under.
California came in 50th overall and was ranked near the bottom in several segments: 49th in home affordability, 49th in credit availability and 41st in employment levels among millennials.
Hawaii ranked 49th in the study; New York was 48th.
Iowa was listed as the easiest state on first-time homebuyers, primarily due to the most affordable home prices in the country based on survey data.
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover
Comments