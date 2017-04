More Videos

1:38 Take a tour of the luxurious Sawyer Residences

1:02 Councilman Steve Hansen: 'Renaissance' in midtown has driven up housing costs

1:09 Rent control isn't necessarily the answer, Sacramento City Councilman Steve Hansen says

4:15 Tour the $3.9 million family compound for sale near the heart of Sacramento

1:00 Take a 1-minute walk through Britney Spears' and Selena Gomez's homes for sale

1:15 Historic downtown bank building will be house restaurants and beer taps

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

5:01 Walk through Sacramento's most expensive home on market at $5.5 million

1:59 Hot Property:Take a walk through houses of Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, Mandy Moore

1:19 Sneak preview of Sacramento's "Ice Blocks"

2:10 Hot homes: Check out three multi-million-dollar California property deals

1:56 A look at Eviva and M.A.Y. Building apartment units in Sacramento