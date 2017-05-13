What’s next for this historic house in Truckee selling for $1.5 million?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:14 Home tour: Sting's digs cost field of gold, and knocking on Guns N' Roses bassist's door Pause 0:37 Loss of longtime home 'devastating,' couple says 0:49 Tour this historic house in Truckee on sale for $1.5M 1:09 Sneak preview of luxury K Street apartments 1:33 Look inside McKinley Village 2:20 'I figured it was a priest, he's safe,' says Woodland woman alleging sex assault 1:43 Sacramento's most wanted: Robbery and assault have been on fugitives' to-do list 1:01 Lincoln Police Department investigates fatal shooting of woman found in garage 1:27 Jerry Hill pushes bill to crack down on DUI offenders 0:52 Watch killer whales take off on epic Steller sea lion hunt Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The historic CB Kruger Whitehouse in Truckee is for sale for $1.5 million. The Victorian house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and offers a prominent street front location on Donner Pass Road, 18 parking spaces and a variety of commercial uses from restaurant to retail and office. The Kruger House was built in the late 1800s by William Henry Kruger, who was then a partner in the Truckee Lumber Company. Video produced by David Caraccio

The historic CB Kruger Whitehouse in Truckee is for sale for $1.5 million. The Victorian house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and offers a prominent street front location on Donner Pass Road, 18 parking spaces and a variety of commercial uses from restaurant to retail and office. The Kruger House was built in the late 1800s by William Henry Kruger, who was then a partner in the Truckee Lumber Company. Video produced by David Caraccio