Real Estate News

May 17, 2017 12:11 PM

Region’s home inventory up, but not for these buyers, report says

By Mark Glover

mglover@sacbee.com

Some home-for-sale inventory gains were seen throughout the greater Sacramento region in April, but the number of available entry-level homes continues to lag, according to new figures reported by Lyon Real Estate

Lyon said there were 3,175 active and available homes for sale at the end of last month, the highest standing inventory level in the region since November. The region takes in Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yolo counties.

By comparison, 2,804 homes were active and available for sale region-wide at the close of 2016. Lyon said that was the lowest in more than 20 years in a “normal” market not affected by an economic downturn.

Availability of entry-level housing, however, remains sparse, with only 1,101 properties available throughout the region priced less than $400,000 at April’s end. Lyon said that represented less than one month of inventory.

Buyer demand remains strong, which has pushed prices upward.

“Our protracted inventory struggle and relentless buyer demand continue to place upward pressure on all price points,” said Pat Shea, president of Lyon Real Estate. “The median sales price fluctuated between $355,000 and $359,000 for eight straight months ending February and now has quickly risen to $375,000.”

Lyon’s report is based on data from the Sacramento real estate tracking firm Trendgraphix Inc.

 
Mark Glover: 916-321-1184, @markhglover

