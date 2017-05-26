Sacramento’s hot real estate market gains attention

2:06 Here's a tour of Shakespeare Ranch on shores of Lake Tahoe Pause

1:37 Lack of workers stymies new home construction

1:31 Housing advocate: 'I think tech is the sleeping giant of California politics'

1:13 Oakland woman says landlord threatened to report her to ICE

1:00 Sacramento homeowner talks about believing in Habitat for Humanity

2:05 Step inside awesome Los Angeles area homes of two big celebrities

0:39 House that Bill Clinton visited three times for sale

1:08 A mid-priced Sacramento County home costs $330K. See what you get for that price.

0:56 Housing advocate: 'It's ridiculous to ask these families to pay this much.'