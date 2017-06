The historic CB Kruger Whitehouse in Truckee is for sale for $1.5 million. The Victorian house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and offers a prominent street front location on Donner Pass Road, 18 parking spaces and a variety of commercial uses from restaurant to retail and office. The Kruger House was built in the late 1800s by William Henry Kruger, who was then a partner in the Truckee Lumber Company.