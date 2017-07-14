Tour this Lake Tahoe mansion on sale for record $75 million

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:37 Lack of workers stymies new home construction Pause 1:13 Oakland woman says landlord threatened to report her to ICE 1:00 Sacramento homeowner talks about believing in Habitat for Humanity 2:05 Step inside awesome Los Angeles area homes of two big celebrities 0:39 House that Bill Clinton visited three times for sale 1:08 A mid-priced Sacramento County home costs $330K. See what you get for that price. 0:56 Housing advocate: 'It's ridiculous to ask these families to pay this much.' 0:54 California's housing crisis: 'The hardest part is living with someone who I don't know.' 0:47 See Folsom's massive new development get rolling 0:26 Selena Gomez, new homebuyer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tahoe's lakefront Crystal Pointe mansion is up for sale for the first time. With 8 bedrooms, a movie theater, a beach house and a whopping 16,232 square feet of living space, the Crystal Bay, Nev. home is for sale for $75 miillion. The secluded 5-acre est Mike Dunn Video courtesy of Chase International

