Shakespeare Ranch on Tahoe lakefront hits market for $69 million

The historic 129-acre Shakespeare Ranch on the shores of Lake Tahoe is for sale at a listed price of $69 million.

It’s only the third time in history the ranch has been on the market, according to Oliver Luxury Real Estate, which has listed the Glenbrook, Nev., property along with Christie's International Realty.

The listing is the latest in a number of high-priced Lake Tahoe luxury homes hitting the market. A Lake Tahoe mansion in Crystal Bay, Nev., is listed for a record $75 million, the Drum estate sold for $29 million, and an Incline Village property once owned by casino mogul sold for $31 million.

Shakespeare Ranch features 200 feet of lakefront, seven guest houses, five private buoys and a 5,111 square-foot entertainment barn. There is an indoor pool, wine-tasting cellar, horse stables and rodeo grounds. Nearby, the gated Glenbrook community has a private golf course and tennis courts.

The ranch is currently owned by a Las Vegas businessman, according to listing agent Claudia Thompson.

Buildings on the property pay homage to the famous playwright William Shakespeare, with names such as “King Lear” for the four-bedroom guesthouse.

The name Shakespeare Ranch stems from a local legend claiming you can see the image of the Old Bard himself on the face of the huge mountain that overlooks Glenbrook Bay, Nev., and which is part of the Ranch property, Thompson said.

Thompson said the ideal buyer is someone looking for a rare and unique historic land holding on the shores of Lake Tahoe.

“Someone looking to aquire a legacy property for their family to gather year-round,” she said in an e-mail. “A corporation looking to have a wonderful corporate compound or “think-tank” location to use for corporate retreats, meetings and events”

The estate has a lot of history– even though it has only had two owners since 1861. Its original name was Glenbrook, in homage to the property’s protected glen and the brook that flows through it. The original ranch dates back to the 1800s during the Comstock Days, when much ot the timber used in the mines was harvested from the Lake Tahoe Basin. The Bliss family owned the ranch dating back to those days.

When the silver mines slowed down, eventually Glenbrook became a summer vacation destination for affluent San Francisco families. The Glenbrook Inn was operated by the Bliss Family until the 1970s.

The ranch was listed in 2014 for $98 million, but and the owners have introduced an alternate modified option for $69 million, Thompson said.