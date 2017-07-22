Kris Jenner sells Rob Kardashian home as $14.45M Howard Hughes ‘crash’ pad hits market

A mid-priced Sacramento County home costs $330K. See what you get for that price.

Oakland woman says landlord threatened to report her to ICE

Housing advocate: 'I think tech is the sleeping giant of California politics'

Check out the Kardashian 'starter home' that just sold for $2.44 million

The Calabasas, Calif. home that Kris Jenner bought for her son Rob Kardashian last year sold earlier this month for $2.44 million. Take a look inside the traditional, 4,256 square foot cul-de-sac home, which was listed through Compass Realty. Photos by Riley Jamison Photography for TNS and Tommy Garcia for E! Entertainment. Story by Neal J. Leitereg for the Los Angeles Times.

Video produced by Emily Zentner for the Sacramento Bee