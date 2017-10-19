The six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom Mediterranean mansion in a gated community has a 13,690-square-foot main house, a 10-car garage and a lighted tennis court.
Former Kings star DeMarcus Cousins puts his Granite Bay mansion in play at $5.4 million

By Neal J. Leitereg

Los Angeles Times

October 19, 2017 12:28 PM

Former Sacramento Kings star DeMarcus Cousins, now with the New Orleans Pelicans, is seeking $5.399 million for his home in Granite Bay.

Cousins, an NBA all-star, was dealt by the Sacramento Kings to the New Orleans Pelicans last year.

He bought the 2.3-acre estate in 2013, the same year he signed a four-year, $62-million maximum extension with the Kings, records show.

The six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom Mediterranean mansion in a gated community has a 13,690-square-foot main house, a 10-car garage and a lighted tennis court.

Beyond arched front doors, the multi-level house opens in grand fashion to a vaulted-ceiling foyer. Ornate molding, painted domes and marble finishes are among the interior details. There are five stone fireplaces.

Formal living and dining rooms, center-island and butler’s kitchens, a wine cellar and an office are among the common areas. The family/media room features a wet bar. A dry sauna, walk-in closet and lavish bath highlight the master suite.

A massive open-air patio with a kitchen and pizza oven create additional living space outside. A resort-style swimming pool and spa, two fire pits, gated courtyards and a vineyard fill out the grounds.

Joey Aronson of Lyon Real Estate holds the listing. Aronson sold Cousins the house four years ago.

Cousins, 27, has made three all-star teams in seven NBA seasons. The forward-center averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds in 72 combined games with the Kings and Pelicans last season.

