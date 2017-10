Here's the pedigree home in Los Angeles that actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have bought for $4.3 million. Bell, who starred in "Frozen" as the voice of Anna, has been in the news lately over her help during Hurricane Irma. Bell came to the aid of the parents of "Frozen" co-star Josh Gad by securing them a room at a hotel. She stopped by a shelter and sang with and dined with guests. Bell is the daughter of CBS Sacramento news director Tom Bell.